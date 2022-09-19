(WTRF) An Ohio dad was arrested after his son allegedly took his backpack full of drugs.

A child who goes to Hills Elementary School in Jefferson County was sent to the principal’s office after teachers in the school smelled marijuana from a backpack.

The school then called the police to investigate, at this time, the father, Corey Rice, called the school to switch the backpack with the son, prosecutors say.

Officials say Rice got cold feet coming to the school and skipped town.

Police put a be on the lookout for Rice, and U.S Marshalls found Rice in Nashville.

Rice was extradited to the Jefferson County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Officials say they found crack cocaine, a 1st-degree felony, and heroin, a second-degree felony, in the backpack. With opioids found on Rice.

