SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — A Solon City Schools bus driver was arrested on OVI charges after finishing her bus route Tuesday morning.

According to school officials, during a random drug and alcohol test, Christina Krusinski’s blood alcohol content level was .07, which is above the .04 legal limit for commercial vehicle drivers.

The district then called Solon police.

According to police, officers spoke to the driver and noticed some cues of impairment. The woman also provided a positive breath test on a portable police breath testing device, police say.

Officers arrested Krusinski. She faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, endangering children and driving a commercial vehicle with a detectable amount of alcohol.

Police say Krusinski may have driven as many as 49 elementary and middle school children while under the influence.

According to school officials, Krusinski is no longer employed by the district.

In a notice sent to families and staff members, school officials say they expect Krusinski to lose her bus driving license for a time, but regardless, she “will never drive students for the Solon Schools again.”

School officials say the district currently does random testing quarterly but plans to do it “well above the minimum federal recommendations going forward.”

“Student safety is paramount. Conduct that potentially jeopardizes students’ well-being is unacceptable,” the notice said. “Our entire transportation department will receive additional in-service training on this critical safety issue just after the first of the year. ”