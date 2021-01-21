Ohio breaks record for new business creation in 2020

Keeping up the pace is something LaRose said is very possible

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A record number of new businesses were created in Ohio last year.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there was a record of 171,073 new business filings in Ohio in 2020, surpassing 2019’s record of 130,621.

“When this pandemic began, a lot of us thought we were going to see a drop off in new business formation,” said LaRose. “Who would be so courageous and so bold as to go out there and start a small business amidst all of this uncertainty? Well the answer is — Ohio entrepreneurs are! They’ve been doing what they do best – finding ways to creatively serve a need in the free market, and we’ve been happy to be ready to help them get their filing done.”

LaRose said the record filings are also due, in part, to those who were laid off or working reduced hours starting their own businesses.

Keeping up the pace is something LaRose said is very possible and that the numbers are a sign of optimism.

“Ohioans know that our state is fundamentally strong. This is a good place to work, a good place to raise a family and a good place to start a business. That is the kind of optimism we see going forward. I think those numbers will continue on a steady basis,” LaRose said.