Ohio boaters issue support for President Trump ahead of his Thursday night fundraiser

by: Natasha Anderson

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Boaters took to the water Thursday evening to show their support for President Donald Trump.

The boat parade left Cleveland around 4 p.m. and headed to the open water in front of the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl, where the president is having a private fundraising event.

Participants were seen sporting Trump 2020 flags alongside American flags.

Some boaters joined the parade to issue their support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and displayed flags reading “Biden 2020.”

Organizers say rock guitarist Billy Morris will perform a Jimmy Hendrix-inspired version of the National Anthem from the bow of one of the boats around 6 p.m.

The Shoreby Club fundraiser is expected to start around that time.

