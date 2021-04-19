Ohio board OKs large increase in medical pot dispensaries

The Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula region would go from three to six dispensaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WKBN) – The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has agreed to more than double the number of medical dispensaries in the state over the next year to deal with patient complaints about access and high prices.

The board voted Monday to add 73 dispensaries to the 52 currently operating.

The application process is expected to be announced sometime this spring or summer.

Three of Ohio’s 31 medical marijuana districts in western Ohio currently have no dispensaries.

In a presentation, the board said the number of people who have registered to purchase medical marijuana is higher than anticipated after dispensaries opened in January 2019.

It also stated that more dispensaries would give patients better access and create competition to bring prices down.

The Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula region would go from three to six dispensaries.

Columbiana, which is part of the Stark County region, would also go from three to six.

