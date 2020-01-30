Ohio BMV to start sending reminder emails to drivers

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will begin sending email reminders to renew your driver's license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to make sure Ohio drivers are up to date and compliant with their license, email reminders will now be sent out by the state.

The emails will include a link to create a personal checklist to help customers verify they have the right documents needed to obtain a federally-compliant license, which will be needed by Oct. 1, 2020 for those wanting to board commercial flights or enter U.S. federal buildings and military bases.

A license that is current or has been expired for less than six months can be renewed at any deputy registrar license agency.

If a license has been expired for more than six months, a temporary permit is issued and all required testing must be completed before a new license can be issued.