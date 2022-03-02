COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has proposed legislation that would regulate the use of abortion pills, an increasingly common method of ending unwanted pregnancies.

Republican state Sen. Steve Huffman, of Tipp City, introduced the bill Tuesday. It follows a February decision by the Food and Drug Administration to permanently lift a long-standing requirement that pills used in medication abortions be picked up in person.

Huffman said his bill would put those safeguards into state law. His bill would require an in-person exam before use of an abortion-inducing drug, among other steps.

Abortion rights groups said medication abortion is widely used and safe.