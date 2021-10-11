Ohio bike trail app shows 1,523 miles of routes, the most miles of 50 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio now has the most U.S. Bicycle Route miles at 1,523, the most of any state in the US.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) launched the DETOUR Trails App earlier this year, giving users a personal trails guide in their pockets, according to an ODNR media release. The app provides information on trails across Ohio and shows users which trails are closest to them, as well as difficulty levels.

The U.S. Bicycle Route System is a national network of bike routes connecting communities through designated roads and trails, similar to the U.S. Interstate System. Ohio’s total number of U.S. Bicycle Route miles is 1,523, the most of any state in the U.S., the release said.

For walkers, ODNR’s Storybook Trails, spread out across Ohio, let families walk through some of Ohio’s most picturesque trails while learning about different aspects of nature from authors who were inspired by it. Ohio.

Bike trails to explore

· USBR 21 (366.9 miles): Starting at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, USBR 21 follows the Ohio to Erie Trail through Akron, Massillon, and Columbus to Cincinnati, then continues along the Ohio River to Aberdeen, with nearly three-quarters of the route on off-street trails.

· USBR 25 (308.2 miles): USBR 25 starts at the Michigan border and passes through Toledo, Lima and Dayton along segments of the Great Miami River Trail, reaches Cincinnati and continues along the Ohio River to Aberdeen.

· USBR 225 (2.3 miles): USBR 225 is an alternate route through Piqua along the opposite bank of the Great Miami River.

· USBR 30 (225.6 miles): USBR 30 travels from Ohio’s border with Pennsylvania to its border with Michigan. The route starts near Ashtabula and passes through Cleveland and Toledo, following the shore of Lake Erie and the North Coast Inland Trail.

· USBR 230 (78.1 miles): USBR 230 is a scenic alternative that continues along the shore of Lake Erie from west of Cleveland through Lorain and Sandusky before rejoining USBR 30.

· USBR 44 (196.1 miles): USBR 44 follows the Ohio to Erie Trail out of Massillon, crosses Charles Mill Lake on the way into Mansfield, passes through Bucyrus and outside Lima, and reaches its end at the Indiana border. You can download a copy of the Ohio Bikeways map from the Ohio Department of Transportation to discover even more biking adventures!