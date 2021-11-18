Ohio-based Smucker Co. to build $1.1B sandwich factory near Birmingham

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The parent company of Smucker’s plans to spend $1.1 billion on a factory and warehouse near Birmingham that will produce frozen sandwiches.

The Ohio-based J.M. Smucker Co. says the plant will be constructed in the McCalla area of Jefferson County and will create 750 jobs.

Construction is expected to begin by January with production set to start in 2025.

The factory will make Uncrustables, frozen sandwiches that can be thawed and eaten.

The company says the brand has about $500 million in annual net sales.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com