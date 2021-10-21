Ohio-based group holds news conference on its kidnapped missionaries in Haiti

BERLIN, Ohio (WJW)– Christian Aid Ministries, based in Berlin, Ohio, will hold a news conference Thursday morning on its 17 missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti over the weekend.

The group’s public relationship manager will speak at about 11:55 a.m. He will read a letter from the families of the kidnapping victims and not be answering any questions.

The 400 Mawozo gang abducted the group, which includes five children, as well as their driver during a visit to an orphanage on Saturday. Haitian officials said the gang is demanding $1 million ransom per person.

It’s the largest kidnapping in Haiti recent years, and comes as the country to trying to recover from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7 and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14 that killed more than 2,200 people. More than 300 kidnappings were reported to Haiti’s National Police this year, according to a report by the United Nations.

The wave of abductions prompted a worker strike on Monday and demonstrations near Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, with signs reading “Free the Americans.”