(WKBN) — An Ohio banking company has recently provided notice of a “security incident” that occurred back in April.

The Middlefield Banking Company sent a notice to consumers on Dec. 21, 2023, informing them of what the bank refers to as a “recent incident that may impact the privacy of certain individuals information.” However, the bank said it is unaware of any misuse of the information.

Middlefield Bank experienced a data security incident that impacted certain computer systems and caused a temporary disruption to certain corporate operations around April 12, 2023, according to the notice. The company said it promptly launched an investigation and only recently concluded its review around November 21, at which time it was able to determine the individuals included in the potentially impacted data set.

“After determining the scope of information in the potentially impacted files, Middlefield Bank undertook efforts to locate address information for the affected individuals, put resources in place to assist and provide notice,” the notice read, in part.

The information present in the files that may have been viewed or acquired as a result of this incident included the individual’s name, Social Security number, financial account information, driver’s license information, passport number, biometric data, date of birth, payment card information, medical information, and username and password.

While the bank says it is unaware of any misuse of the information potentially gathered, it urges its bankers to remain vigilant against identity theft and fraud, and says they should monitor account statements and credit reports. Consumers may also enroll in a fraud alert program.

Those who believe they have been impacted or wish to seek additional information can contact Middlefield Bank at 888-814-0568 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., excluding holidays.