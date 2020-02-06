Ohio Ballot Board allows minimum wage issue to proceed

The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.70 an hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Ballot Board has allowed a proposal to proceed that would amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage.

The amendment calls for annual boosts in the wage until it hits $13 an hour in 2025.

The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.70 an hour.

The board on Wednesday determined that the petition contains a single issue. That was the final step needed before backers could begin gathering signatures.

Supporters hope to put the amendment on the November ballot.

Ohio’s Republican elections chief and Senate president are members of the five-person board along with Democratic state Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)