Ohio baby sitter convicted in toddler’s death files appeal

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio baby sitter convicted of murder and other charges in a 3-year-old girl’s death has filed an appeal of her conviction.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 37-year-old Lindsay Partin was convicted in April of murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges in Hannah Wesche’s death. She received a life sentence with parole possible after 18 years.

The appeal motion filed with Ohio’s 12th District Court of Appeals alleges trial errors, including failure by prosecutors to disclose some facts.

Authorities say Hannah was found unresponsive with bruises March 8, 2018, at Partin’s Hanover Township home.

Court documents said Partin told authorities the child had some falls.

Hannah was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and died days later.

A message seeking comment was left at the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

