Ohio baby breaks the internet with mean-mugging newborn photos

The baby's parents had friends and family as far away as Turkey and Italy say they've seen her photo on the news

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH)– You’ve likely seen the mean muggin’ baby Luna Musa. She’s been everywhere to from US Weekly to GMA over the past week or so.

That star is from Central Ohio. She was born one month ago at Ohio State, where mom Lori Musa is a nurse.

Lori and her husband, Alex, said they never in their wildest dreams expected her newborn photos taken by local photographer Justine Tuhy to be seen by millions.

“During the actual photoshoot, we actually sat on the couch of Justine’s studio and let Justine do her thing… so we had no idea [about] the faces,” Lori explained. “She would occasionally say, ‘Oh, she’s making some funny faces,’ but we had no idea until she sent us the previews.”

We didn’t even know it was a thing until my sister sent us a text that’s like, ‘Look how many shares she has,’ and at that time, it was only like 12,000, which is still a lot, so we kept periodically checking it, and we were like, ‘So this is like a thing, thing.’ Lori Musa, baby Luna’s mom



Lori and Alex say they’ve had friends and family as far away as Turkey and Italy say they’ve seen Luna’s photo on the news or in a magazine.

The Musas said the memes are their favorite.