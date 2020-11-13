Ohio Attorney General trying to stop company from collecting fees from bill at the center of bribery scandal

“The people of Ohio are about to be shaken down for money they should not have to pay based on how HB6 was enacted,” Dave Yost said

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is trying to stop the successor to FirstEnergy’s nuclear plants from collecting a $150 million fee from Ohioans that came about as a result of House Bill 6.

Yost filed a lawsuit Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, asking the court to prevent Energy Harbor from collecting the fee.

“The people of Ohio are about to be shaken down for money they should not have to pay based on how HB6 was enacted,” Yost said. “There is no process in place to return the money to residents once it leaves their accounts – so why take it?”

House Bill 6 calls for the collection of the funds beginning Jan. 1, which will then be paid to Energy Harbor.

The bill is at the center of an alleged bribery scandal involving Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Householder and others are accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes to move along a nuclear energy bailout bill known as House Bill 6. The bill funneled state funds to two failing nuclear power plants. Those plants were managed by FirstEnergy.

In September, Yost filed a civil lawsuit to prevent Energy Harbor from receiving funds collected pursuant to the utility surcharge included in HB6. Without Friday’s filing, the fees could still be collected from Ohioans but then held in limbo during litigation.

Named in the suit are two pro forma government defendants who were not at all part of the corrupt enterprise. The preliminary and permanent injunction against the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority and the state treasurer’s office are included only because of the administrative roles bestowed on them by the General Assembly.

Friday’s lawsuit is the first action in an effort to immediately stop the collection of fees.

“With every passing minute this mess gets worse,” Yost said. “We need to stop this process altogether.”