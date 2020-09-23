Ohio Attorney General suing Larry Householder, others connected to bribery scandal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a civil lawsuit on Wednesday against former Ohio Speaker Larry Householder and others connected to a power plant bribery scheme that rocked the Statehouse this summer.

Householder and four colleagues are facing federal charges already for their part in passing a billion-dollar bailout of nuclear power plants in House Bill 6. Now, Yost is going after them for damages done to the state.

Yost is seeking a court order to stop money from House Bill 6 from being distributed. He says he wants to send a message to Ohioans and those who plan to come to the state.

“It’s incredibly important in this moment in our state’s history to send a message that the Ohio political system, the Ohio lawmaking system, that the regulatory environment is not for sale,” he said.

The lawsuit is a step in stopping the bailout, but the only thing that can stop customers from seeing an additional charge on their bills in January is the legislature. On Wednesday, another committee meeting took place on the repeal of House Bill 6, but it was not passed yet.