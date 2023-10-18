COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The next person who will represent the state of Ohio on appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court and district courts of appeals comes from a law practice in Columbus.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost has chosen Elliott Gaiser for the position. He will start Nov. 20.

Gaiser served as a law clerk for Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., at the U.S. Supreme Court; for Judge Neomi Rao on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit; and for Judge Edith H. Jones on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

“His accolades and versatility distinguish him from his peers and make him well-suited for the role of Solicitor General. We’re glad to have him,” Yost said.

Gaiser is coming from the Columbus office of Jones Day, where he works as an associate in the Issues and Appeals practice.

“I am eager to stand up for the safety, prosperity and freedom of all Ohioans, consistent with our constitutional principles of federalism and the rule of law,” Gaiser said. “I am also profoundly grateful to the jurists and lawyers who have sharpened and inspired me to pursue justice through legal advocacy and service.”