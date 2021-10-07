Ohio Attorney General issues alert for officer involved shooting

(WKBN)- An Ohio State Trooper was shot overnight in Findlay, Ohio early Thursday morning.



An alert from the Ohio Attorney General’s office says that Trooper Josef Brobst was shot on I- 75 and was taken to the hospital.



The suspect who has been identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn is still on the run.



The Attorney General’s alert says police are looking for a black 2016 Chevy Suburban with Michigan plates.

The office of the Attorney General is asking that anyone with information to please contact law enforcement.