Ohio Attorney General issues alert for officer involved shooting

Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

(WKBN)- An Ohio State Trooper was shot overnight in Findlay, Ohio early Thursday morning.

An alert from the Ohio Attorney General’s office says that Trooper Josef Brobst was shot on I- 75 and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect who has been identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn is still on the run.

The Attorney General’s alert says police are looking for a black 2016 Chevy Suburban with Michigan plates.

The office of the Attorney General is asking that anyone with information to please contact law enforcement.

