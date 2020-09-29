Ohio attorney general files lawsuit against debt collector

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General David Yost, a Canton-based debt collector harassed customers and was abusive in collection techniques.

The lawsuit was filed against Advanced Capital Solutions. Yost said the company was also contacting family members, co-workers and employers of debtors and disclosing their debts, an intimidation tactic that is prohibited by law.

The court action is part of a nationwide effort called Operation Corrupt Collectors, which is aimed at cracking down on strong-arm collection tactics.

“Strong laws against abusive debt collection practices exist for a reason,” Yost said, “There’s a right way and wrong way to do business. This company chose the wrong way, and its actions will have consequences.”

