Ohio Attorney General Yost fighting Biden’s vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, as well as 23 of his colleagues, are not happy with President Joe Biden’s most recent coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Yost and 23 other attorneys general are threatening to take legal action against the administration if those sweeping mandates are implemented, according to a press release.

Biden’s order said employers with at least 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. The mandate is projected to affect as many as 100 million Americans and is supported through emergency measures in the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

“As proposed, the federal vaccine mandate is not only unlawful, its guise as a workplace safety measure further divides those still considering the vaccine,” Yost said. “I am vaccinated, but the President didn’t force me to – nor should anyone else be required by federal executive edict.”

The group of attorneys general sent a letter to Biden outlining their concerns, namely that the strict mandate will drive employees away from the workforce when they’re needed most.

In the letter signed by attorneys from across the state, the coalition critiques the mandate’s ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach:

“The risks of COVID-19 spread also vary widely depending on the nature of the business in question, many of which can have their employees, for example, work remotely. The one-size-fits-almost-all approach you have decreed makes clear that you intend to use the OSHA statute as a pretext to impose an unprecedented, controversial public health measure on a nationwide basis that only incidentally concerns the workplace.”