Ohio Attorney General applauds new law targeting robocalls

(WKBN) – President Donald Trump signed into law a bill designed to stop robocalling.

The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act targets illegal robocalls by requiring service providers to offer free, automatic call-blocking technology to consumers at the network level. The technology helps ensure that phone calls originate from secure, verified numbers, not spoofed sources.

In March 2019, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and other state attorneys general voiced their support of the TRACED Act in a letter to the U.S. Senate.

Yost released the following statement following the signing of the bill:

I applaud the president and a nearly unanimous Congress for creating and signing into law the most important new tool in a generation to fight robocalls and fraud. The bipartisan support of this measure reflects just how widespread this nuisance has become. It’s time for these scammers to get the message – enough is enough.” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

According to Yost, in August it was announced that a dozen service providers, including Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, agreed to implement the technology voluntarily as part of an initiative with his office and other attorneys general.