Ohio Attorney General announces settlement with Premera Blue Cross for data breach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Attorney General David Yost announced that insurance company Premera Blue Cross will pay approximately $10 million because it failed to protect consumer data in approximately 30 different states.

Over 52,000 people in Ohio were affected by the data breach. Ohio will receive $67,792 from the company.

Yost said Premera Blue Cross knew about issues that made it vulnerable to hackers but did nothing about it.

“Premera was well aware of its faulty defenses and had been warned but rather decided to sweep the problem under the rug,” Yost said.

As part of the settlement, Premera Blue Cross will also have to ensure that its security systems protect personal health information, assess and update security operations regularly, provide data security reports, hire a chief information security officer and hold meetings between that officer and their executive management.