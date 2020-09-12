Ohio attorney general announces new “cold case” investigation unit

The new cold case unit hopes to make that number a little lower

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General has launched a new cold case unit.

The new section of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation will try to solve rapes and murders across the state that have yet to be solved.

There are 2,169 unsolved homicides listed on Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s website.

It’s been 15 years since Ron Bradley Sr.’s only son was shot and killed.

“God, that was my buddy,” Bradley said. “It was me and him. Now, it’s just me.”

On March 8, 2005, Ron Bradley Jr. and a few passengers drove to a location on Arkwood Avenue.

Witnesses said two or three men approached the car and fired multiple shotguns at the passengers.

Only Ron Bradley Jr. was killed.

“I wondered ‘why? why he was shot?’” his father asked. “There had to be a reason.”

Detectives say there was no robbery or drug activity.

And for 15 years, no motive, no arrests, and no answers.

“I didn’t think it would go this long, but every holiday, I’m at his grave,” Bradley said. “Every birthday, I’m at his grave. On my birthday, I’m at his grave.”

On Friday, Yost announced a new cold case unit, established to tackle crimes that are decades old by using the latest technology.

“We have scientists from the chem labs, scientists from the DNA labs, investigators, the intel group, so it stretches all the way across all of BCI,” said Joseph Morbitzer, superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Bradley hopes the unit can somehow become involved in his son’s case and deliver the answers he says they’ve waited too long for.

“I feel angry and I know there’s parents out there that feels the same way, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” Bradley said. “You gotta let the system take its course. So that’s all I do. Wait on the system.”

Morbitzer said law enforcement agencies have to request the unit’s help before they can offer their resources, adding they’re willing to help any department that needs it, from the most rural to the state capital.