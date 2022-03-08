MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)– A woman who worked at the Inn at University Village in Massillon is facing charges after police say she sexually assaulted at least three residents.

Tiara Lynn Ford, 23, of Canton, was indicted on one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to documents filed in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

“She had access to these folks and she took full advantage of them,” said Det. David McConnel. “They all have Alzheimer’s, dementia, all in the memory care unit and they are all between 79 and 90.”

Massillon police said they were contacted after someone forwarded graphic videos of the assaults to the assisted living home. Investigators said they believe the videos were recorded on Ford’s cell phone.

The crimes happened between December 2019 and December 2021, according to the indictment.

The Inn at University Village released a statement, saying, “The safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority… We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.”