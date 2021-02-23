Ohio announces new state park

The state controlling board on Monday approved the purchase of the site

XENIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Tuesday that Ohio will develop a new state park in Greene County.

Oldtown, located at what is now the site of the Tecumseh Motel at 1575 U.S. 68 in Xenia, is the site of one of the largest-known Shawnee settlements in Ohio and is often cited by historians as the birthplace of Tecumseh.

The state controlling board on Monday approved the purchase of the site by ODNR for $260,000.

The property will be transformed into Ohio’s 76th state park.

“Preserving this site gives us a unique opportunity to connect today’s generation of Ohioans with the past,” Governor DeWine said. “By protecting this property, we are preserving Tecumseh’s legacy and Ohio’s long, rich history.”

Officials say they plan to engage with three federally recognized Shawnee Tribes — the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, the Shawnee Tribe and the Absentee Shawnee — to preserve and highlight the historical site.