Ohio and Pa. rank in top 10 for teen obesity in U.S.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a recent study, Pennsylvania and Ohio rank in the top 10 for the highest obesity rate in teens.
According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the teen obesity rate in Pennsylvania is 17.4 percent and 17.1 percent in Ohio. That’s higher than the national average of 15.3 percent.
The highest teen obesity rate is in Mississippi at 25.4 percent, followed by 20.9 percent in both West Virginia and Kentucky.
Black and Hispanic youth had obesity rates that were significantly higher nationwide with 22.2 and 19 percent respectively. Those numbers are significantly higher than white youth at 11.8 percent or Asian youth at 7.3 percent.
The lowest obesity rate in teens nationwide is in Utah at 8.7 percent followed by Minnesota at 9.4 percent and Alaska at 9.9 percent.
The data is based on the 2017-2018 National Survey of Children’s Health.