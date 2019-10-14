Ohio and Pa. rank in top 10 for teen obesity in U.S.

FILE – This April 3, 2018, file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A study released on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, found U.S. preschoolers on government food aid have grown a little less pudgy, offering fresh evidence that previous signs of shrinking obesity weren’t a fluke. Obesity rates dropped to about 14 percent in 2016, the latest data available and a steady decline from 16 percent in 2010, researchers from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a recent study, Pennsylvania and Ohio rank in the top 10 for the highest obesity rate in teens.

According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the teen obesity rate in Pennsylvania is 17.4 percent and 17.1 percent in Ohio. That’s higher than the national average of 15.3 percent.

The highest teen obesity rate is in Mississippi at 25.4 percent, followed by 20.9 percent in both West Virginia and Kentucky.

Black and Hispanic youth had obesity rates that were significantly higher nationwide with 22.2 and 19 percent respectively. Those numbers are significantly higher than white youth at 11.8 percent or Asian youth at 7.3 percent.

The lowest obesity rate in teens nationwide is in Utah at 8.7 percent followed by Minnesota at 9.4 percent and Alaska at 9.9 percent.

The data is based on the 2017-2018 National Survey of Children’s Health.