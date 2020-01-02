Ohio among first states to have approved hemp production plan

Ohio's plan for hemp production is one of the first in the country to be approved by the United States Department of Agriculture

Along with Ohio, hemp production plans were approved this month for Lousiana and New Jersey, along with a few Indian tribes.

Licensed growers can expect to begin planting in Ohio by spring of this year, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The plan provides details on practices and procedures for hemp production in Ohio in compliance with federal laws.

To produce hemp, growers must be licensed or authorized under a state, tribe, or USDA production program.

In Ohio, the plan addresses several factors including addresses, GPS coordinates and maps for each field, greenhouse or storage facility where hemp will be stored, and the number of plants intended to be planted.

License information and sample testing, which includes testing for levels of THC, will be reported to the USDA.

According to the USDA, hemp and marijuana are both cannabis but hemp does not include the intoxicating effect as marijuana. The difference is in their levels of THC.

Hemp must contain less than .3% THC. Marijuana contains levels often over 10%, according to the USDA.

Hemp plants that test higher than the acceptable level must be destroyed and a destruction report submitted.

Other parts of Ohio’s plan that was approved includes enforcement procedures and corrective action for violators.

Details on licensing procedures in Ohio are still being worked out. More information is available on the Ohio Department of Agriculture website.