WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for a boy who police said was taken from Whitehall.

Aiden Rodrigo. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

The suspect’s car in the kidnapping of Aiden Rodrigo, a dark blue or black Ford Explorer. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

Aiden Rodrigo, 4, was last seen at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at 967 Elaine Road. He was playing in the front yard of a home before being taken by an unidentified woman, according to investigators.

Rodrigo was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and khaki pants. He is 3 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 35 pounds. Rodrigo has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said the suspect who took Rodrigo was driving a 2001 dark blue or black Ford Explorer, with the Ohio license plate JZS6176. There may be a sticker on the bottom left of the rear window.

Investigators asked anyone with information on Rodrigo’s disappearance to call 911 immediately.