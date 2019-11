Col. Kimberly Fitzgerald assumed command Sunday at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base near Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 178th Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard has its first female commander.

Col. Kimberly Fitzgerald assumed command Sunday at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base near Dayton.

She preciously served as the Wing’s vice commander and has 26 years of service.

Fitzgerald said she’s excited that all women in that wing can now see that they have a path.