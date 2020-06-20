Ohio agrees to $1.9M settlement in wrongful convictions

Columbus-based private investigator Martin Yant discovered sloppy work and unjustified arrests that were key in overturning their convictions

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The state of Ohio will pay out nearly $2 million to settle with a man and woman who were wrongly convicted of child abuse and spent years in prison.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Robert Aldridge and M. Jenny Reach, formerly M. Jenny Wilcox, will receive $527,255 and $726,315, respectively.

Reach and Aldridge were convicted in 1985 of 23 child molestation charges in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights, and had the conviction overturned in 1996.

Columbus-based private investigator Martin Yant discovered sloppy work and unjustified arrests that were key to the ruling.