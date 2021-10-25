Ohio AG Yost sues Biden over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks in Columbus, Ohio. Yost announced on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 that Ohio’s largest electric utility has agreed in a settlement to forgo the collection of a guaranteed profit subsidy provided in a now-tainted energy bill. Yost says the subsidy would have allowed Akron-based FirstEnergy to collect $102 million from customers in 2021. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top lawyer has filed suit against the Biden administration seeking to restore a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics that was reversed earlier this month.

The action by Republican Attorney Dave Yost was joined by 11 other states.

It says new federal regulations at the Department of Health and Human Services that return the Title X federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration prevents states from determining violations of a federal prohibition on clinics using taxpayer money for abortions.

Former President Donald Trump set the ban in 2019.