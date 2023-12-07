COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBKN) – Six states have joined Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in a federal antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA, challenging the association’s transfer eligibility rule.

The suit alleges that the rule is an illegal restraint on college athletes’ ability to market their labor and control their education.

The rule requires college athletes who transfer among Division I schools to wait one year before competing in games unless the National Collegiate Athletic Association waives the rule for a particular athlete.

A press release from the AG’s office states that the NCAA began automatically exempting first-time transfers from the regulation in 2021 but has continued to enforce the rule for subsequent transfers and to deny waivers for no legitimate reason.

Yost said, “The rule is riddled with so many exceptions that the NCAA cannot plausibly substantiate its prior justifications. We’re challenging it to restore fairness, competition, and the autonomy of college athletes in their educational pursuits.”

Joining Yost in the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, the attorneys general are seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to keep the NCAA from enforcing the rule.

The suit comes on the heels of a letter that Yost sent to the NCAA about six weeks ago, expressing concerns about the eligibility status of second-time transfer Aziz Bandaogo, a 7-foot center for the University of Cincinnati basketball team whose appeal for a waiver was denied in early November.

Yost said of the denial, “Not only was that decision wrong as a matter of common sense and decency, but it is also likely illegal and raises serious antitrust concerns as an illegal restraint of trade,” according to the release.

Although Bandaogo has since been cleared to play by the NCAA, the rule continues to hold back uncounted other college athletes, including second-time transfer Jamille Reynolds, a UC forward and teammate of Bandaogo’s, Yost said.

