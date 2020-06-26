Ohio AG wants to know what you think about how products are searched online

Ohio Attorney General David Yost is looking into how Google and other search engines prioritize products you search for online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost is looking into how Google and other search engines prioritize products you search for online.

Yost wants to know if you think search engines should be allowed to favor their own products and services in search results.

For instance, is it OK for Google to put its own products above everybody else’s products in the search results.

Ohio law already prohibits “unfair or deceptive sales practices.” The Attorney General’s request for comment is designed to help decide if some online search functions fall under this existing law.

The request for comment seeks opinions about the practice. A list of 20 questions to consider and instructions for submitting comments are available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

The information will be used to determine if the office should pursue new protections for search engine users.

A new rule could regulate results that preference or position some products over others.