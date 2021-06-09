Ohio AG suit seeks declaration of Google as public utility

The Google logo is seen on a podium and projected on a screen at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., Monday, Dec. 10, 2007. U.S. antitrust regulators approved Google Inc.’s $3.1 billion purchase of DoubleClick Inc. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2007, removing a key obstacle to a formidable combination in the burgeoning online advertising sector. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit asking a court to declare Google a public utility and to regulate it as one in the latest twist on the escalating legal efforts to rein in the company that runs the internet’s dominant search engine.

The Republican official is alleging Google has been abusing its power in a way that is discriminatory and anti-competitive to Ohio residents.

Google attacked the lawsuit Tuesday as a misguided attempt to force changes that would diminish the quality of its search results.

Yost also joined a multi-state antitrust lawsuit against Google filed last December.