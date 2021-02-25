Ohio AG sues Biden administration, demands release of population data

The Census Bureau announced that it will delay the release of census data until Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney Dave Yost is suing the Biden administration for not delaying the release of census data.

Yost said the lawsuit announced Thursday compels the U.S. Census Bureau to release population data relevant to the congressional redistricting process in the state.

“The federal government has chosen to drag its feet by delaying the release of census data instead of following the law,” Yost said. “The people of Ohio have found ways to meet their responsibilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – adapting how we run businesses, caring for loved ones, home schooling children – why should the government create a double standard?”

The Census Bureau is supposed to give all states their census data by March 31. but citing COVID-19 delay changes, the bureau announced that it will delay the release of census data until Sept. 30.

According to Yost, this delay will prohibit the Ohio Redistricting Commission from using the data in the 2021 redistricting process

“Laws cannot be arbitrarily changed by administrative fiat,” Yost said. “Even if it’s inconvenient, the Census Bureau must do its job.”