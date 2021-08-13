Ohio AG seizes assets of ousted PUCO chairman before he can sell it all off

FILE—This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor’s office shows former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, Sam Randazzo. State and federal officials are investigating whether Randazzo, the utility lawyer-turned-regulator who has since resigned, helped usher through a string of legislative and regulatory victories worth well over $1 billion over time to energy giant FirstEnergy Corp. and its subsidiaries, in exchange for cash. (AP Photo/Ohio Governor’s office via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to keep a former state official from making money off of what is being characterized as ill-gotten gain, Ohio Attorney General David Yost has seized the assets of former PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo.

Yost announced earlier this month that he added Randazzo to a lawsuit against First Energy involving a $4.3 million payment by FirstEnergy Corp. to then energy attorney and lobbyist Sam Randazzo shortly before he was appointed as Ohio’s top utility regulator.

The contracts dating back to 2013, show that and previous payments were made to Sam Randazzo’s company, Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio.

FirstEnergy has acknowledged in a federal deferred prosecution agreement paying Randazzo a total of $22 million from 2010 through 2019.

Yost announced Friday that since February, Randazzo has transferred his $500,000 home to his son and sold four other properties worth about $4.8 million.

Yost filed a motion in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to freeze Randazzo’s assets and prevent future transfers or the sale of his personal property.

So far, Randazzo has sold or transferred the following assets:

“First Energy admitted to bribing Randazzo to the tune of $4.3 million to help construct House Bill 6, and he should be accountable for those actions,” Yost said. “Randazzo is making moves that will make it harder to hold him financially accountable for accepting bribes.”

Randazzo has denied helping FirstEnergy after he became chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in April 2019.