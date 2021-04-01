Ohio AG report: 1 in every 6 death sentences carried out since 1981

The report outlined "delays in the judicial system" that have slowed the execution rate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has issued a report tracing Ohio’s state and federal death sentences since 1981, the year the death penalty law was enacted.

The 2020 Capital Crimes Report is an annual “accounting and procedural history of each case that has resulted in a death sentence.”

The report says that 336 people have been sentenced to death in Ohio since the law was enacted 40 years ago. Five of those people received two death sentences, bringing the total to 341.

The number of death sentences actually carried out was 56, or one in every six cases.

The report says the rest of the sentences were not carried out due to commutation, death by natural causes, or suicide before the sentence could be imposed. Eight convicts were removed from death row because they were intellectually disabled and protected under the Constitution.

The report also outlined “delays in the judicial system” that have slowed the execution rate.

“For example, at the end of 2020, there were 23 death penalty cases that had been pending for more than 10 years in federal district court,” the report said. “An additional nine federal cases have seen no activity for two years. There were seven cases pending in state courts that have seen no activity in the past two years. There were 11 death penalty cases for which state and federal reviews have been completed but the prosecution has yet to file a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court to set a date for the sentence to be carried out – a pointless act in the current stalemate over the method of execution.”

The report’s executive summary concludes, “In short, Ohio imposes death sentences on perpetrators of brutal and revolting murders, then spends years debating, reviewing, appealing and failing to act on those decisions.”