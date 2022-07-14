COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Heartbeat Law makes abortion illegal in the state in most cases after a heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks, but no gestational time is indicated.

Attorney General David Yost issued an explainer on Thursday about the exceptions in the law when it would be legal to perform an abortion. There are three:

To prevent the death of the mother

Due to a serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant mother

Ectopic pregnancy

In addition to ectopic pregnancy, Yost explained that preeclampsia, diabetes, premature rupture of the membrane and multiple sclerosis are examples of conditions that can also be considered exceptions.

However, the exceptions do not include a condition related to the woman’s mental health.

Yost said more conditions that otherwise meet the definition may be applicable to determining a “medical emergency.”

A medical emergency is a condition made in good faith by the doctor that so complicates a woman’s pregnancy that an abortion would be needed to prevent the woman’s death or avoid serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant mother.

Yost did not indicate why he issued the explainer on Thursday.