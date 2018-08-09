Ohio AG giving victims more access to rape kit information

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a new system that will give rape victims access to information about the status of rape kit evidence.

DeWine has focused his career on eliminating the backlog of rape kits that needed to be tested from previous administrations. So far, his office has tested 14,000 kits that have never before been sent to a crime lab. It all happened through the Ohio Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Kit Testing Initiative.

Now, DeWine wants to give victims more access to the status of those investigations.

The new system will be victim-centered and will allow for increased transparency surrounding the collection, submission, and analysis of sexual assault kits in Ohio.