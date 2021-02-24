Ohio AG demands President Biden reinstate program to remove ‘illegal alien’ sex offenders

US President Joe Biden speaks about lives lost to Covid after death toll passed 500,000, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Yost, along with the attorneys general from Arizona, North Dakota and Wyoming, sent President Biden a letter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is demanding that President Joe Biden and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reinstate Operation Talon, a nationwide operation to remove “illegal alien” convicted sex offenders.

Yost, along with the attorneys general from Arizona, North Dakota and Wyoming, sent President Biden a letter calling for reinstatement of the program following news reports that the operation had been terminated.

“Deport convicted alien sex offenders. That’s what Operation Talon was supposed to do and President Biden shut it down,” Yost said. “Inconceivable!”

Yost’s letter is similar to the one 18 attorneys general sent President Biden last week calling for the reinstatement of Operation Talon.