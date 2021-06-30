Ohio AG certifies petition regarding nursing home staffing

COLUMBUS, (Ohio) WKBN – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Wednesday certified a revised petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would require nursing facilities to provide certain staff-to-patient ratios and minimum daily amounts of direct care to patients.

The proposed amendment “Nursing Facility Patients’ Bill of Rights,” also known as “Carolyn’s Law,” requires the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Board of Nursing to establish regulations that set minimum staffing levels for nurses and certified nursing assistants at nursing, skilled-nursing and rehabilitation facilities.

A previous version of the petition was rejected on Dec. 5, 2019.

The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed law. The revised petition meets that requirement.

Next in the process, the Ohio Ballot Board must determine whether the proposal contains a single law or multiple laws. If the board certifies the proposal, the petitioners must then collect signatures from registered voters equal to at least 10% of the vote cast in the last gubernatorial election.

Those signatures must come from voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties and, for each of those counties, the number must equal at least 5% of the vote cast in the last gubernatorial election.

If sufficient signatures are verified by the Ohio Secretary of State at least 65 days before the election, the amendment will go before voters.