Ohio AG certifies legal marijuana petition after earlier rejection

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office certified a revised petition Thursday that would legalize adult marijuana use and sales.

The approval comes after the office rejected the petition August 5 for seven different language deficiencies.

Next, the Ohio Ballot Board must certify the petition before the petitioners can gather sufficient signatures so that the proposed law can reach the Ohio General Assembly.

The petition, proposed by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, would allow the state to authorize adults 21 and older to buy, possess and grow marijuana inside their home.