ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself, according to officials.

The call came in at about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the home in the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane, found the home was locked and there was no answer from within.

Officers then forced entry and found four people dead inside. Officials say the individuals are all related.

At this time, names are not being released.

Officials say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kasperovich 440-326-

1213 or zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org.