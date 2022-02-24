COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is considering whether a company that suffered financial losses as a result of a COVID-driven business shutdown can be compensated for those losses by its insurance company.

At issue before the court is the policy purchased by Neuro-Communication Services Inc., a northeastern Ohio audiology company, from the Cincinnati Insurance Co. Lawyers for Neuro-Communication Services argue the company’s policy should cover it for losses sustained when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down businesses in March 2020 in the early days of the pandemic.

Lawyers for Cincinnati Insurance say the policy covers only accidental physical loss to property, not financial setbacks caused by closing.