OH Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered in Honor of ODNR Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered the United States and the State of Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Highland County in honor of Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Lagore died while responding to a call at Rocky Fork State Park just before 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. Two people had fallen through the ice near the North Shore boat docks. During the search, Officer Lagore suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro where he was pronounced deceased.

The governor said the flag order also in in effect at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly U.S. and Ohio flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.