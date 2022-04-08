COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mike Gibbons, a leading Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, said at a media event last fall that middle-class Americans don’t pay “any kind of a fair share” of income taxes.

Gibbons made the comments in an episode of “The Landscape” podcast by Crain’s Cleveland Business in September.

He says with “45% to 50%” of Americans not paying any income tax, “you can see the middle class is not really paying any kind of a fair share.” The comments could take on new resonance after Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, introduced a plan to have all Americans pay federal income taxes.

Gibbons’ campaign said Friday that he does not support raising taxes on individuals or businesses.