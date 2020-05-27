Breaking News
Officials investigate after man drowns at Portage Lakes State Park

Ohio

The Summit County dive team found the victim after being submerged for 20 to 30 minutes

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Summit County officials are investigating after a man drowned in New Franklin on Tuesday.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the 30-year-old victim was swimming at the Portage Lakes State Park Beach when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The Summit County dive team found the victim after being submerged for 20 to 30 minutes.

He was taken to Barberton Citizen’s Hospital where he later died Tuesday evening.

