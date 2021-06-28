Coroner identifies 9-year-old girl found in Dayton waterway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews found the body of a missing 9-year-old girl at Eastwood MetroPark Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified the girl as Nora Cal, of Dayton. Dayton Fire Department captain Brad French said crews found Nora at approximately 11 a.m., downstream from where she was first reported missing.

Saturday, first responders came to the park for a call of four children in need of help. Three of the four children were found and rescued. French said two of the children were pulled out by bystanders. At least two children were taken to the hospital. But Saturday, unfavorable conditions on the river kept rescuers from continuing their search.

Sunday, they restarted their efforts. Benjamin Laprairie, a man who lives in the area and visits the park often, volunteered himself to help with the search. He says most people in the area know how dangerous the water conditions can be.

“It is not wise for any children to be unsupervised over there at all. The current is too strong. Its too strong for grown men to swim in there,” he said.

The cause of Nora’s death has not been determined at this time.