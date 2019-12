John Kasich was Ohio’s 69th governor, serving from 2011 to 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There’s a new portrait hanging in the halls of the Ohio Statehouse. The official Statehouse portrait of former Gov. John R. Kasich was unveiled Monday.

The portrait was paid for with private donations.

Kasich was Ohio’s 69th governor, serving from 2011 to 2019.

The unveiling event was held by the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.