Broadview Heights officer stabbed in head, suspect shot after chase ends on I-77

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — A Broadview Heights officer was stabbed in the head, and a suspect was shot near Interstate 77 and Rockside Road early Wednesday.

A police source tells Fox 8’s Peggy Gallek it happened after officers tried to make a traffic stop.

The suspect got combative and stabbed an officer in the head. He was then shot.

The officer is is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center and is expected to be OK. The suspect is also being treated at MetroHealth with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers said the incident began with a traffic stop in Broadview Heights just after 2 a.m. The suspect’s vehicle took off, leading police on a chase that ended in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Rockside Road in Independence.

According to FOX 8’s Patty Harken, the Rockside Road entrance to I-77 south was closed but has reopened.

